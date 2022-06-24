Ja Morant Reacts to Grizzlies Taking Kennedy Chandler in Second Round of 2022 NBA Draft

The Memphis Grizzlies traded for VFL point guard Kennedy Chandler after the San Antonio Spurs selected Chandler 38th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Chandler was tabbed as a first-round selection in nearly all mock drafts leading up the NBA Draft, but the Memphis native fell multiple picks on Thursday before hearing his name called at 38th overall.

The trade to Memphis means Chandler is returning home, a cool story for Chandler after waiting what seemed like an eternity to hug his family and put on his new team's hat.

But that's not the only cool part about Chandler going to the Grizzlies.

Chandler going to the Grizzlies means the VFL will begin his professional career with Ja Morant, who has expressed loads of support for Chandler during his time at Tennessee.

The pair's relationship extends farther back than when Chandler first attended Tennessee, as the former Volunteer became acclimated with Morant at various camps before he began his collegiate career.

However, the pair's relationship became well known throughout Chandler's lone year on Rocky Top, specifically after Chandler won the SEC Tournament MVP.

And the support was on full display when Morant learned his friend became his newest teammate.

While Morant and Chandler may not be on the court at the same time much this season, the pair of Grizzlies already have plenty of chemistry.

Morant's excitement is encouraging for Chandler's situation in his first year as an NBA player, as the VFL has a built-in mentor and friend to help him get acclimated to the NBA waters.

And not just any mentor. An NBA All-Star who took the league by storm in his 2021-2022 campaign.

Chandler's role with the Grizzlies in his rookie season will depend on if Tyus Jones remains on the roster for the 2022-2023 season. But regardless, the VFL stays in the Volunteer State and is returning home to Memphis where he will get to play with his long-time supporter in Morant, who could not be happier that Chandler is coming to Grind City.

Photo Credit: Joe Rondone