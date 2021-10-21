John Fulkerson Named to Prestigious Preseason Watch List

The Vols' super-senior power forward, who has been a staple in Tennessee's starting five the past two years, has officially been named to the Karl Malone Preseason Watch List as of Thursday afternoon's report from Tennessee Athletics, joining 19 other players and two other candidates the conference. (See tweet below):

The Karl Malone award is given to the best power forward in college ball, and Fulkerson will look to put together a season sufficient enough for the award in his sixth season on Rocky Top.

The award will cut its list of 20 players in half in late January, and then in half again in February before a winner is announced in March.

So far in orange and white, Fulkerson has played a staggering 132 games, starting 62 of those being starts. The Kingsport native has accumulated 875 points during his time as a Vol, meaning he is 125 away from reaching the 1,000 point milestone. 'Fulky' is also 11 appearances away from break Tennessee's all-time record for career games played.

The 2020 All-SEC Second Team member has averaged nearly 12 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in the past two years as full-time starting power forward, while also moving to sixth in career field goal percentage in Vol Hoops history with .567.

