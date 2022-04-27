Josiah-Jordan James Enters NBA Draft, Retains Eligibility

Tennessee junior guard Josiah-Jordan James has entered the NBA Draft evaluation process, according to the NBA's latest press release.

James joins teammate Santiago Vescovi to enter the NBA Draft process, as James will keep his collegiate eligibility like Vescovi.

Other than Vescovi, James is the fifth Vol to announce a decision in regards to his future possibly not being on Rocky Top, as Kennedy Chandler entered the NBA Draft, Handje Tamba entered the transfer portal, Quentin Diboundje transferred to ECU and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield entered the transfer portal.

James' decision to test the NBA Draft waters is something Vols head coach Rick Barnes saw coming.

"Yes, I think it is good for him, I do. He will do that," Barnes said on James entering the 2022 NBA Draft process. "Jo is a very methodical and well-thought-out person. He will do it based on how he feels and when he decides when he is going to announce, whether he is going to do it or not."

James put together a career-year on Rocky Top this past season, totaling 10.3 points per game, six rebounds per game and shot 38.8 percent from the field.

The South Carolina native was crucial to Tennessee's SEC Championship winning season, and he served as one of the Vols' most important leaders in the locker room.

"The leadership is what brought us to [an SEC Tournament title], and it did come from within, it really did," Coach Barnes said following Tennessee's first SEC Tournament Championship win in 43 years. "We went through, like every team and I think every team goes through it, thinking of Josiah and Santi and they lead in different ways."

In recognition of his efforts, James earned a spot on the Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America Team and was named a finalist for the Lefty Driesell Award, which is presented annually to the top defensive player in Division I basketball. James also earned a spot on the All-SEC Tournament Team following his 14 ppg., 6.3 rpg., 3 apg. and 1.3 bpg performance in Tampa Bay. James also shot 9-for-17 (.529) from 3-point range in Tampa Bay.

