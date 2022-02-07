Just In: Tennessee Forward Nkamhoua Expected to Be Out for Season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Per a Tennessee spokesperson, Vols' starting forward Olivier Nkamhoua is likely out for the season due to an ankle injury that will require surgery.

Nkamhoua sustained the injury during Saturday's game against South Carolina and was unable to return after.

"Olivier, ankle injury is what I have been told," Tennessee Vols head coach Rick Barnes said after the win against the Gamecocks. "He's not sure, maybe they have looked at it on tape, it's just his ankle. I think he seemed fine but I haven't heard, other than the fact that I heard he tweaked it a little bit."

Nkamhoua has been a vital piece of Tennessee's rotations this season down low, playing in 22 games and averaging 8.6 points per game on 49% shooting from the field to go along with 5.6 rebounds per game and 1.2 assists per game.

Nkamhoua's emergence in the paint has been a welcomed addition for the Vols this season, as John Fulkerson, who has been impacted by COVID-19 troubles and injuries of his own, has not returned to his usual form. Five-star freshman post player Brandon Huntley-Hatfield also continues to grow in his development and has not seen many minutes per game this season.

Barnes noted on Monday's press conference that Uros Plasvic, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, John Fulkerson and even freshmen Jonas Aidoo and Jahmai Mashack will be in line for more minutes. The deciding factor for who will see the most minutes will depend on who impresses the most defensively, especially among the trio of freshmen in Aidoo, Huntley-Hatfield and Mashack.

"First of all, it's sad for all of us," Barnes said. "He's become such a huge part of this program and this team. You can just see the strides he is making every game. He's becoming more and more comfortable. But what his absence does is open up more minutes for people who haven't been playing, and whoever gets those minutes will be the best defensive player."

The Vols' probable starting lineup against Mississippi State is Kennedy Chandler, Santiago Vescovi, Justin Powell, Josiah-Jordan James and Uros Plasvic, according to the Tennessee athletics game notes.

