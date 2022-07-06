Kennedy Chandler Delivers Sound Summer League Debut With Memphis

VFL Kennedy Chandler made his NBA Summer League debut on Tuesday night with the Memphis Grizzlies. Chandler and his hometown team were victorious in their first game of the summer, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 103-99.

In the game, Chandler started and played 23 minutes, posting 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals and 3 blocks, shooting 50 percent from the field (4-8). Chandler not only filled up the stat sheet in multiple areas, he passed the eye test.

On multiple occasions, Chandler displayed his strong skills on defense, including a game-saving steal against fellow VFL Jaden Springer.

Springer's turnover courtesy the high-level defense of Chandler came with 10 seconds left and the Grizzlies leading by two. Shooting guard Ziaire Williams would go on to get fouled, make both free throws, and Memphis ended the game with a four-point victory.

Other examples of Chandler's great defensive showing on Tuesday came in more unorthodox ways, as the newest NBA VFL made some incredible leaping blocks during his Summer League debut. Blocks you don't see everyday from a 6-foot guard.

As previously mentioned, Chandler's performance came against fellow VFL Jaden Springer, who also had a productive night.

The 2021 first-round pick tallied 15 points on 4 of 12 shooting, had three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Like Chandler, Springer started for his team and logged 20+ minutes on the court, with Springer playing 28.

Springer spent the majority of his rookie year in the G League, playing for the Sixers affiliate in the Delaware Blue Coats.

Chandler will look to perform well this summer and shore up a spot on the Grizzlies roster to begin the season, and he's off to a good start. In addition, during Chandler's Summer League debut, his contract details were announced, and the VFL got the largest amount of guaranteed money ($4.94M) ever for an American second-round pick.

Chandler and the Grizzlies are back in Summer League action against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Springer and the 76ers are back in Summer League action on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Photo Credit: Brianna Paciorka of the Knoxville News Sentinel

