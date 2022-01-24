Lady Vols, Vols Improve Ranking in Latest AP Top 25

After a clean week featuring three wins from the Lady Vols and Vols, each UT squad has a new and improved ranking in the Monday, January 24, edition of the AP Poll Top 25 rankings. The Lady Vols go from fifth to fourth, and Rick Barnes' unit improves from 24 to 18.

The entire women's Top 25 rankings can be found here, and the men's rankings are here.

The Lady Vols are second in the SEC in the Top 25 behind No. 1 South Carolina, as the Gamecocks are the only other one-loss team in the Top 15 (BYU is the third and final one-loss team in the Top 25 at No. 16). LSU is third in the SEC at No. 12, and Georgia rounds out the conference's representation in the rankings at No. 15, dropping two spots after their loss to Tennessee.

The men are the third-best SEC team in the rankings out of four, coming in behind No. 1 Auburn and No. 12 Kentucky and ahead of No. 19 LSU, who dropped six spots after their loss to Tennessee.

The Vols put together their best week of conference play this season, beating Vanderbilt on the road 68-60 then avenging the loss to LSU earlier this season with a commanding 64-50 win over the Tigers on Saturday evening in Thompson-Boling Arena.

On Sunday afternoon, the women remained perfect in conference play with a win over No. 13 Georgia, defeating the Lady Bulldogs 63-55 in Athens. The Lady Vols have the best record through 19 weeks since the 2007-2008 season (18-1), the last time the program won the National Championship.

Up next for the Vols is a home matchup against Florida on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. ET in Thompson-Boling Arena. The Gators enter on a three-game winning streak, having defeated South Carolina, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. For the women, the Lady Vols head south to take on the unranked Auburn Tigers on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics

