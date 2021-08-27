Long Island Product PG Zakai Zeigler Commits to Tennessee

PG Zakai Ziegler has officially enrolled as a freshman with Tennessee and is eligible to play this season

The Long Island, New York native comes to Knoxville rounding out a top-five ranked 2021 Volunteer signing class that includes Kennedy Chandler, Jonas Aidoo, Brandon-Huntley-Hatfield, Jahmai Mashack, Quentin Diboundje, Handje Tamba and Auburn transfer Justin Powell.

The Tennessee Basketball Twitter page officially announced Zeigler's commitment with the tweet below:

via Twitter.com

The 5'10", 165-pound PG was offered by UT on August 9, followed it up with an official visit on August 22, and now is an official Volunteer. Zeigler will look to continue his impressive play in Knoxville, building off of his impressive showing with his AAU team, the New York Lightning. With the Lightning, Zeigler played six games at the Peach Jam in July and averaged 15.3 points and 5.5 assists per game, shot 50% from beyond the arc and maintained a 4.7 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Zeigler will not see the court with the first-team, as five-star PG Kennedy Chandler is his fellow teammate, but Zeigler should still see a good amount of action on a talented Rick Barnes squad.

