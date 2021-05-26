Newcomer Profile: Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

Background: Five-star Power Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield decided to come to Tennessee just a day after four-star center Jonas Aidoo announced that he would be joining the Vols. Huntley-Hatfield is reclassifying to the 2021 class from the 2022 class and will join a Vols roster in the fall that features a loaded 2021 recruiting class with fellow five-star commit Kennedy Chandler, Jonas Aidoo, Auburn transfer Justin Powell, Jahmai Mashack, and Quentin Diboundje Eyobo. The 6’9”, 230-pound power forward graduated from Scotland Campus Prep in Pennsylvania, but he is from Clarksville, Tennessee. Prior to transferring to Scotland Campus Prep, BHH spent two years at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and he played his basketball in the Amateur Athletic Union with the BMaze Elite Program.

Fit: BHH has great agility for his size, and his defensive rebounding skills will make him a great fit in Rick Barnes’ system. Huntley-Hatfield will serve as a do-it-all PF for the Vols, as BHH is big for his position and can move all around the court with ease. Having played with the AAU and two accomplished high schools, Huntley-Hatfield has developed a great feel for the game and can do pretty much everything that will be asked of him in Knoxville.

Impact Report: BHH should eventually become a standout performer for Rick Barnes and the Vols during his freshman year. It is not a lock that Huntley-Hatfield will start immediately, but if he continues to develop his game on the offensive side of the ball while staying sharp on defense, BHH will end up being a key add for Tennessee that will help lead the hype train into the fall.

