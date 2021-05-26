Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Newcomer Profile: Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

An in-depth look at five-star UT commit PF Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (BHH)
Author:
Publish date:

Background: Five-star Power Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield decided to come to Tennessee just a day after four-star center Jonas Aidoo announced that he would be joining the Vols. Huntley-Hatfield is reclassifying to the 2021 class from the 2022 class and will join a Vols roster in the fall that features a loaded 2021 recruiting class with fellow five-star commit Kennedy Chandler, Jonas Aidoo, Auburn transfer Justin Powell, Jahmai Mashack, and Quentin Diboundje Eyobo. The 6’9”, 230-pound power forward graduated from Scotland Campus Prep in Pennsylvania, but he is from Clarksville, Tennessee. Prior to transferring to Scotland Campus Prep, BHH spent two years at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and he played his basketball in the Amateur Athletic Union with the BMaze Elite Program.

Fit: BHH has great agility for his size, and his defensive rebounding skills will make him a great fit in Rick Barnes’ system. Huntley-Hatfield will serve as a do-it-all PF for the Vols, as BHH is big for his position and can move all around the court with ease. Having played with the AAU and two accomplished high schools, Huntley-Hatfield has developed a great feel for the game and can do pretty much everything that will be asked of him in Knoxville.

Impact Report: BHH should eventually become a standout performer for Rick Barnes and the Vols during his freshman year. It is not a lock that Huntley-Hatfield will start immediately, but if he continues to develop his game on the offensive side of the ball while staying sharp on defense, BHH will end up being a key add for Tennessee that will help lead the hype train into the fall.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

https___imagessaymedia_contentcom_image_mtc0nduwnza2ota2odgzndmy_brandon_huntley_hatfield0
Men's Basketball

Newcomer Profile: Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

vr2-on-si-breaking-down-RzvPVZbAWSB-8x_9u7Dacjw.1400x1400
Podcasts

VR2 On SI Podcast: Previewing the SEC Baseball Tournament

E8D5F992-B18B-46C2-BC18-0BD9F1D0ABCC
Recruiting

Elite QB Jadyn Davis Discusses Vols Offer, His Game, and more

70B31E2D-80DA-4BB7-A7DB-02888B0B4C6C
Recruiting

2022 WR Elic Ayomanor Talks Vols, Visits, and Recruitment Timeline

B35C9F98-B7B9-48B9-96B4-E68104FFB21C
Football

Which 2021 Freshman Signee Will Make the Biggest Impact for the Vols?

756CD231-7816-4C5F-ADF7-9F4F84550946
Football

VFL Jack Jones Announces Plans to Host Youth Football Camp

A9C559DF-F4E0-4FF8-90BB-DF88771A0ACF
Recruiting

JuCo CB Torrence Finds 'Home' With Tennessee Commitment, Discusses Decision

F339D5F7-A693-408D-849C-201A9A2C34C9
Recruiting

Impact Report: Vols Add High Upside Corner in Roterius Torrence