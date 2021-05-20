Newcomer Profile: Jahmai Mashack

Background: Jahmai Mashack committed to UT in early September, choosing the Vols over Arkansas. Mashack is a four-star, 6”5’, 180 pound small forward from Rancho Cucamonga, California. Mashack comes from a highly athletic bloodline, as his parents, Elton and Meika, were both Division 1 athletes and his older brother, Kwesi, played football at Arizona. Mashack played high school ball at Etiwanda High School, and during his time as an Etiwanda Eagle, Mashack led the team to the CIF Southern California Regional final and a 30-4 record during his junior year. Mashack also maintained status as an honors student in the classroom during all four years of his high school career. Widely regarded as a top ten prospect from the state of California, Mashack will look to continue his high-level play on Rocky Top.

Fit: Mashack is known for his ability to be an elite wing and an eraser on the defensive side of the ball, an aspect that is right up Rick Barnes’ alley. The California native’s combination of superior length for his position and pure athleticism will compliment five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler in the fall. Mashack is still developing on the offensive side of the ball, but his hard-working attitude will lead to quick development in that aspect of his game. Vols Head Coach Rick Barnes is always eager to recruit players that have great defensive skills, and Mashack fits that profile perfectly.

Impact Report: Mashack was one of the first players in Tennessee’s 2021 recruiting class. Although Mashack is not as refined as other 2021 Vol recruits, such as Kennedy Chandler and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, his innate defensive skills, the ability to be an elite wing, and willingness to put one hundred percent of his effort into helping this Vol Hoops squad gives him an excellent chance to be one of the first players off the bench as soon as his first game in Knoxville.

