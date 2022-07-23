Newcomer Profile: Julian Phillips

Rick Barnes and his staff secured one of the most sought after recruits from the 2022 class back in May, five-star wing Julian Phillips. With NBA-level talent, Phillips will be expected to contribute in a big way for the Vols. Let's dive into what he will bring to Rocky Top.

Background

Phillips began his high school career in his hometown at Blythewood High School in South Carolina where he leaped into the national radar as a top prospect in South Carolina. By the end of his sophomore season, Phillips had become the No. 1 prospect in the state as well as the No. 15 small forward nationally. He then chose to advance to prep ball where he played at Link Academy. While at Link, he began to rise further up the rankings as one of the top prospects in the country. Phillips would then commit to Will Wade at LSU prior to his senior season, but he reopened his recruitment after Wade was fired following allegations of violating NCAA rules. He opted to play out his senior season before making his official commitment.

Phillips led Link Academy to the GEICO National Championship and then a strong performance in the McDonalds All-American game to cap of an impressive senior season. In his senior season at Link Academy, Phillips Still being uncommitted, he was one of the hottest names on the recruiting trail. Phillips received much college interest as expected, but he also gained professional interest from the NBA's G League Ignite and Overtime Elite. Ultimately, Phillips chose to take his talents to Knoxville as the highest rated recruit in the incoming class, as well as being the seventh five-star to sign with Barnes in his tenure at Tennessee. He enters his collegiate career at No. 13 in the ESPN 100 and No. 12 in 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Fit:

Phillips measures at a lanky 6'8" 200 pounds, which has scouts drooling over his potential. His frame screams two-way capabilities with a long wingspan paired with NBA-level athleticism. With Barnes' defensive mindset, Phillips should make great strides on that side of the ball. He has the height and speed give him the versatility to guard multiple positions. While Phillips is still developing his jumper, he is a capable shooter. He thrives in transition and is an effective finisher as well as a threat on the drive and kick. He will need to add some strength before the season starts but should fit nicely at Rocky Top.

Impact Rating:

With one-and-done expectations, Phillips will most likely step into a large role if not a starting spot immediately in the backcourt with JJJ and Uros Plasvic. Rick Barnes will need to get creative in order to maximize his potential. While Jonas Aidoo could take the open spot left by John Fulkerson, Phillips would make the offense much more dynamic whereas Aidoo's strengths mainly lie on the defensive side for now. He is not the traditional forward that Barnes is used to, but it could lead to new heights for Tennessee. Phillips will be a key player for the Vols this season, and his performance could decide how high the Vols' ceiling lies.

10 of 10

