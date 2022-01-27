Skip to main content

Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee-Florida

Jack Foster and Jake Nichols recap Tennessee's win over Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Following Tennessee's seven-point comeback win against SEC rival Florida to make it three in a row on the season, Jack Foster and Jake Nichols share their instant reactions to a wild night in Thompson-Boling Arena. 

Jack and Jake touch on the standout guard play, continued lack of consistency in the post, Fulkerson's second-half performance that shows he still has some gas left in the tank, how this game was a tale of two halves and runs, what to expect in the battle of UTs this weekend when Tennessee travels to Austin, and more.

The entire edition of the latest 'Overtime: Final Thoughts' is in the video above. 

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics 

