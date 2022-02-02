Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee-Texas A&M

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Jack Foster and WUTK Radio's Jackson Williams share their instant reactions to Tennessee's 90-80 win over Texas A&M in Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday night.

Josiah-Jordan James was an all-around superstar against the Aggies, and Olivier Nkamhoua had one of his best games of the season.

The Aggies made it close in the last 10 minutes of the game, coming within three points on a few occasions, but two Justin Powell triples and a Santiago Vescovi corner three buried the Aggies to bring the Orange and White to a win.

Jackson and Jack also mention Zakai Zeigler and Victor Bailey Jr.'s performances. Zeigler had a couple of flash plays that allowed Tennessee to have a comfortable lead heading into halftime, and Bailey followed up his impressive performance against Texas with another, making both of his field goal attempts and making good decisions with the ball in his hands.

Most importantly, though, the Vols scored 90 points after limping to 51 total points against the Longhorns. Jackson and Jack discuss that this type of offensive performance is needed for Tennessee's confidence to try and make a strong push to end the season.

Volunteer Country on SI's entire 'Overtime' post-game show following Tennessee's 90-80 win over Texas A&M is in the video above.

