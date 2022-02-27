Skip to main content

Overtime: Reactions From Tennessee's Fiery Win Over Auburn

Jack Foster and Jake Nichols meet in the Tommy Bowl following Tennessee's 67-62 win against Auburn for another edition of Overtime.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Volunteer Country's Jack Foster and Jake Nichols recap No. 17 Tennessee's 67-62 win in the latest 'Overtime.'

Jack and Jake discuss the overwhelming impact of the crowd in Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night, as well as how Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and the rest of Tennessee's posts were able to contain Auburn's size. 

The entire postgame show is above. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Read More

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

USATSI_17774207_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Overtime: Reactions From Tennessee's Fiery Win Over Auburn

By Jack Foster
14 seconds ago
FMj5TibXEAMniIN
Men's Basketball

Watch: Tennessee Basketball Celebrates Win Over Auburn

By Jack Foster
4 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-02-26 at 8.26.17 PM
Men's Basketball

Watch: Rick Barnes Talks Freshmen, Fans and More After Win Over Auburn

By Jack Foster
25 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-02-26 at 6.29.09 PM
Men's Basketball

Takeaways: Joint effort, jacked crowd fuel 17th-ranked Vols in comeback win over No. 3 Auburn

By Jake Nichols
2 hours ago
USATSI_17694038_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

No. 17 Tennessee-No. 3 Auburn Preview: Vols Looking to Add Second Top-Five Win

By Jack Foster
6 hours ago
IMG_8220
Baseball

Watch: Trey Lipscomb Talks Hitting the Cycle, Blowout Win Over Iona

By Riley Haltom
21 hours ago
Tony Vitello Iona Game One Presser
Baseball

Watch: Tony Vitello Reacts to Vols' Blowout Over Iona

By Jack Foster
23 hours ago
5336AF21-8690-4643-B8CB-D9D7E49494F2
Baseball

Vols Dismantle Iona in Game One of Weekend Series

By Jack Foster
Feb 25, 2022