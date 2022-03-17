Overtime: Recapping the Vols NCAA Tournament Win Over Longwood

INDIANAPOLIS, IN.– The No. 3 seed Tennessee Volunteers blew out No. 14 seed Longwood in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Vols were led by a season-high 60 percent shooting percentage and a Tennessee NCAA Tournament best 58.33 three-point shooting percentage. Santiago Vescovi was crucial to the Vols' success, drilling six threes on the evening to reach 101 triples on the season ton join Chris Lofton as the second to do so.

Vescovi's six threes led Tennessee, but Josiah-Jordan James and Kennedy Chandler each bucketed three treys that led to Tennessee's incredible total of 14 threes against the Lancers.

Vescovi was the best of five Vols who earned double digit points on Thursday, one of which being John Fulkerson who got UT started with ten quick points, dominating Longwood in the paint.

Fulkerson, James, Vescovi, Chandler and the rest of the Vols shot their way into a Round of 32 berth, where they will take on No. 11 seed Michigan on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Following Tennessee's win over Longwood, Volunteer Country's Jack Foster and Jake Nichols gathered on the Indiana Pacers' home court to discuss the Vols win in the latest edition of 'Overtime.' The entire post-game video can be watched in the video above.

