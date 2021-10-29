Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Pair of BasketVols Announce NIL Partnership

    Kennedy Chandler and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announce their partnership with the same company
    Author:

    The Vols' men's basketball team has a new look this year, and a significant part of that is newcomers Kennedy Chandler and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield. The two Vols are both five-star freshmen and will contribute for Rick Barnes' squad right away. The two are also linked in their latest NIL deals, as both players partnered up with Alumni Hall UT. (See tweets below)

    Alumni Hall UT is a shop selling all kinds of Tennessee Volunteers gear, ranging from shoes to jerseys. 

    For Chandler, partnering up with companies is nothing new, as the five-star signed a five-figure deal with a Memphis-based card trading company, Wild Card, earlier this year. 

    Chandler  spoke with the media earlier this week. You can watch the interview below. 

    Read More

    Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    USATSI_16852861_168390308_lowres
    Men's Basketball

    Pair of BasketVols Announce NIL Partnership

    14 seconds ago
    Walter Nolen
    Football

    Recruiting Buzz: Where Tennessee Stands With Top Targets Going Into November

    1 hour ago
    Mike Ekeler
    Football

    Watch: Mike Ekeler Tells Funny Story About Star NFL Wide Receiver

    3 hours ago
    5B4BA793-5A46-4980-A9F5-52B07CBAAB78
    Football

    WR Webb Continues to Be Impressed By Vols, Planning More Official Visits

    15 hours ago
    IMG_4699
    Women's Basketball

    Watch: Kellie Harper Addresses Media at Lady Vols Media Day

    20 hours ago
    1DA4A1A3-15A5-4B22-9F28-D8F2E56212D9
    Women's Basketball

    Lady Vols Update: SEC Coaches Poll and Roster, Jordan Horston, Rae Burrell and 'We Back Pat' Game

    20 hours ago
    DF787F59-BD7D-4681-BBD9-9DDA3CCF5A28
    Football

    How Tennessee Opponents Fared in Week 8

    Oct 27, 2021
    Harrison Bailey
    Football

    Just In: Vols QB Bailey Enters Transfer Portal

    Oct 27, 2021