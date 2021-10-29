Pair of BasketVols Announce NIL Partnership

The Vols' men's basketball team has a new look this year, and a significant part of that is newcomers Kennedy Chandler and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield. The two Vols are both five-star freshmen and will contribute for Rick Barnes' squad right away. The two are also linked in their latest NIL deals, as both players partnered up with Alumni Hall UT. (See tweets below)

Alumni Hall UT is a shop selling all kinds of Tennessee Volunteers gear, ranging from shoes to jerseys.

For Chandler, partnering up with companies is nothing new, as the five-star signed a five-figure deal with a Memphis-based card trading company, Wild Card, earlier this year.

Chandler spoke with the media earlier this week. You can watch the interview below.

