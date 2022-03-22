Rick Barnes Promotes From Within to Fill Assistant, Associate Coaching Roles

Eight days ago, it was announced that Tennessee associate coach Mike Schwartz' was leaving the Vols to take a head coaching job at East Carolina University.

Upon the season's conclusion, Tennessee announced on Tuesday afternoon that Gregg Polinsky will take on an assistant coaching role moving forward. With the move, Vols head coach Rick Barnes is choosing to promote within, as Polinsky served as a volunteer analyst for UT. Polinsky's hire fills one of the assistant coaching voids created by Schwartz' departure.

Before joining Tennessee as an analyst, Polinsky served as the director of player personnel for the Detroit Pistons for three years.

"GP added so much to our program this season," Barnes said. "Elevating him into this role was an easy decision after observing the way he's impacted our players and staff. His knowledge of the game is so extensive, and he's spent a large chunk of his career in the NBA, which is the goal destination for most of today's players. He understands what it takes to make it there—and, more importantly—have longevity there. GP is a world-class talent evaluator and an outstanding relationship builder. He fits the culture of our program perfectly."



-Quote courtesy Tennessee Athletics Communications

As for Schwartz' associate head coaching role, Barnes announced he is promoting Justin Gainey to take over that role.

Gainey served as one of the Vols' assistant coaches this past season, helping the Volunteers by handling scouting duties in Tennessee's victories over No. 6 Arizona and No. 14 Arkansas.

Before coming to Rocky Top, Gainey served as Marquette's associate head coach in the 2020-2021 season.

"Justin has been an outstanding addition to our program, and his presence and experience have benefited our players and staff alike," Barnes said. "Just as he quickly earned the respect of everyone within our program, he's earned this enhanced role through his steadiness, daily approach and work ethic."

-Quote courtesy Tennessee Athletics Communications

