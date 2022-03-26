Skip to main content

Santiago Vescovi to Enter NBA Draft Evaluation Process, Maintaining Collegiate Eligibility

Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi announced via his Instagram that he plans to enter the 2022 NBA Draft evaluation process but is maintaining his collegiate eligibility. (see announcement below)

Vescovi claims Vols' head coach Rick Barnes encouraged him to take part in the NBA Draft evaluation process. The draft itself will be held on Thursday, June 23, in the Barclays Center. 

Vescovi put together a career year on Rocky Top this past season, making 102 threes to join Chris Lofton as the only other Volunteer to drain more than 100 threes in a season. 

The Uruguayan native also made noise in the NCAA Tournament, sinking six triples in the Vols' first round matchup with Longwood to tie Chris Lofton as the most threes made by a Volunteer in an NCAA Tournament game. 

After finishing his junior season, Vescovi now has two years of eligibility remaining with Tennessee (senior season, COVID year). 

