Santiago Vescovi Torches Longwood From Deep, Joins VFL Great For Shooting Record

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The No. 3 seeded Tennessee Volunteers eased past Longwood with an 88-56 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

On Thursday, the Vols dominated the Lancers with their shooting, drilling a season-best 60 percent of their shots in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tennessee's shooting percentage against the Lancers also marks the highest shooting percentage for a Vols team in an NCAA Tournament game.

Tennessee got started early thanks to ten quick points from sixth-year senior John Fulkerson, as Longwood could not handle the Kingsport native down low on defense. Fulkerson's early dominance forced the Lancers to pay attention to the paint, allowing Tennessee's guards to find open looks and blister Longwood from beyond the arc.

And the Volunteer that lanced Longwood the most was Santiago Vescovi.

The junior bucketed six of ten attempts from the field, with all of his makes coming from deep.

Vescovi's performance highlighted Tennessee's 58.33 three-point shooting percentage, an NCAA Tournament best from the Vols in program history.

With Vescovi's six triples today, he ties Chris Lofton's record of most threes made by a Vol in an NCAA Tournament game.

The Uruguayan native also joined Lofton to become the second Vol to sink 100 three-pointers in a single season, as Vescovi's six threes brought his total to 101.

Vescovi was part of a stretch that saw Tennessee separate themselves from Longwood to end the first half, as the Vols made seven three-pointers in the last five minutes and 48 seconds going into the break. The electric stretch from beyond the arc for the orange and white was capped by Josiah-Jordan James' buzzer-beater triple from the corner to bring Tennessee's first-half total to 54, a season-high. The Vols' first-half total was two points away from Tennessee's 40-minute losing effort against Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, further showing how the Vols can score bunches of points in the blink of an eye.

Next for Tennessee is a date with the No. 11 seed Michigan Wolverines, who defeated the No. 6 seed Colorado State in the first round in Indianapolis 75-63.

