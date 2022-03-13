Staff Predictions, Preview: Tennessee-Texas A&M Set For SEC Tournament Championship

The No. 9 (No. 2 SEC) Vols are set to take on Texas A&M (No. 8 SEC) in the 2022 SEC Tournament Championship in Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

The Vols enter Sunday having defeated Kentucky in a rubber match on Saturday with a 69-62 victory, led by Kennedy Chandler's 19 points.

The Aggies enter Sunday as one of the hottest teams in the nation, having won seven straight, including victories over Auburn and Arkansas.

The Vols will be looking for their fifth SEC Tournament title in program history and their first in over 40 years. As for the Aggies, they are searching for their first conference tournament championship. Texas A&M reached the big stage in 2016, where they lost to Kentucky.

Since losing in Rupp Arena in January, the Vols are 16-2 and have three top five wins on their schedule, with two coming against Kentucky and one against Auburn. But the Aggies just knocked off No. 1 (SEC) Auburn and No. 4 Arkansas (SEC) by a combined 23 points to get to the title game, as Vols' head coach Rick Barnes dubbed the A&M as "one of the hottest teams in the country" in his post-game press conference on Saturday.

Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m. ET for the Vols and Aggies and Tampa. Predictions from the Volunteer Country staff on Sunday afternoon's showdown are below.

Jack

Brass Tacks: Tennessee has been the best team in the SEC since they got blown out by Kentucky in January. Josiah-Jordan James is a man on a mission, and Kennedy Chandler is becoming more and more elite defensively every game. And don't forget about the energy Zakai Zeigler brings or the game-changing shooting capabilities Santiago Vescovi has in his arsenal, either.

When Tennessee plays as a cohesive unit, they are better than anyone in the league. And that has been the UT team everyone has witnessed so far this weekend.

But that has also been their downfall. One player cannot carry when Tennessee faces tough tests. And, usually, when one is bad, all are bad. Although Texas A&M isn't even projected to make the Big Dance, the Vols must be sharp yet again, as the Aggies will be fighting for their season once more on Sunday.

Prediction: Tennessee will defeat Texas A&M and claim their first SEC Tournament Championship in over 40 years, and they'll do it through elite defense and high-level guard play. The Vols are third in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency rating, per KenPom. And they showed why against Kentucky. And the Vols' guard play has been nothing short of remarkable the past two months. With Kennedy Chandler's growth on defense and terrific speed, Zakai Zeigler's energy, Santiago Vescovi's eye, and Josiah-Jordan James' leadership, Tennessee is the most complete team the Aggies have faced all tournament, and they will be the ones to end A&M's incredible run. Look for JJJ to close out a terrific weekend with another double-digit performance and for Brandon Huntley-Hatfield to make his presence known down low once more.

Score: Vols 77, Texas A&M 69

Jake

Quite simply, Texas A&M is playing incredibly well.

The Aggies should be lauded and praised for their run thus far, especially with the way Buzz Williams and Quenton Jackson have led this team past Auburn and Arkansas.

And, as was the case in Tennessee’s title game against Auburn in 2019, A&M has now won seven straight — meaning UT could be running into a maroon buzzsaw.

But with the way this Tennessee team is playing, and with the cohesiveness the Vols have shown down the stretch and into the postseason, I’m not going against them.

Uros Plavsic reiterated yesterday how close this group has grown.

Factor in a gritty defense, UT’s hot shooting and the emotion of this being the final season for John Fulkerson, and Tennessee has the keys to a tournament crown it has not worn since Don DeVoe led the Volunteers in 1979.

I’m going with those factors today, as this game could — and should — serve as a jumping-off point to a spot on at least the 2-seed line in the NCAA Tournament.

Score: Tennessee 75, Texas A&M 65

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.