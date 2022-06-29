Tennessee Basketball's SEC Opponents Announced

The Southeastern Conference announced Tennessee Basketball's conference opponents for the 2022-2023 season on Tuesday, along with the rest of the league.

Per the usual, the Vols will host nine conference games and hit the road for nine SEC contests.

Below are the BasketVols home games for the upcoming eighth season under head coach Rick Barnes.

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Georgia

Kentucky

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Below is Tennessee's road SEC schedule for the 2022-2023 season.

Auburn

Florida

Kentucky

LSU

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

South Carolina

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

Tennessee will play Vanderbilt, Kentucky and South Carolina twice, like every season. The Vols' pair of opponents they will face off with twice this season in addition to those three are Mississippi State and Auburn. Last year the fourth and fifth schools the Big Orange faced twice were LSU and Arkansas.

With this slate, Tennessee will take on Auburn, which is led by former UT head coach Bruce Pearl, twice. Last year, the two schools went to the wire in Thompson Boling Arena, with the Vols outlasting the Tigers 67-62 in their only meeting to make for one of the best Tennessee wins of the year.

The Vols enter next season coming off a productive season in which they went 14-4 in conference play, finishing one game behind Auburn (15-3) for the regular season title. However, Tennessee was the last team standing in Tampa to win the SEC Tournament for the first time in 43 years.

But one of the best seasons under Rick Barnes came to a screeching halt in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, as the 3-seeded Big Orange fell to the 11-seeded Michigan Wolverines 76-68.

Tennessee will look to build off last season's SEC success in the 2022-2023 season. The Vols are returning multiple key players, including seniors Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James. Five-star power forward Julian Phillips, four-star point guard B.J. Edwards and Indiana State transfer guard Tyreke Key are the top additions for the Volunteers heading into November.

