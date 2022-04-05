Skip to main content

Tennessee Center Enters Transfer Portal

Vols freshman center Handje Tamba has entered the transfer portal, 247 Sports' Travis Basham reports. 

The news broke on Tamba entering the portal approximately an hour after fellow Tennessee basketball freshman Kennedy Chandler entered his name into the 2022 NBA Draft.

Tamba had reclassified to the 2021 season and redshirted his freshman year. 

Tamba, a 6'11" Knoxville, Tennessee, native and Knoxville Catholic High School graduate, received no playing time during the 2021-2022 season on Rocky Top, as the duo of freshmen big men Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Jonas Aidoo received the majority of playing time alongside Uros Plavsic, John Fulkerson and Olivier Nkamhoua. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

26FE0D3F-73B2-43B1-87A6-01B8F430C234
Baseball

Vols’ Weekend Rotation Pitchers Named to Golden Spikes Award Watch List

By Jake Nichols17 minutes ago
USATSI_17882972_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Just In: Kennedy Chandler Makes NBA Draft Decision

By Jack Foster1 hour ago
USATSI_17969564_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Highlights From Tennessee Football's Eighth Spring Practice

By Jack Foster and Jake Nichols6 hours ago
4509B5BB-0305-40B5-9FF0-10B3FD30B954
Football

Notes and Observations from Tennessee’s Spring Practice

By Jake Nichols and Jack Foster6 hours ago
7D02397F-93D9-49F8-9DFA-6AAA36B8CFC6
Recruiting

Coveted DB Branden Strozier Talks Latest Vols Visit, Recruitment

By Matt RayApr 4, 2022
_T6_2540
Baseball

Drew Beam Rakes SEC Awards After Complete Game Shutout

By Jack FosterApr 4, 2022
BF036498-BDC8-4DFA-9594-A6BC9037AF8A
Baseball

Nichols: In Talent and Temperament, Tennessee Just Keeps ‘Whistling’ Along

By Jake NicholsApr 3, 2022
Drew Beam Vandy3 PG
Baseball

Watch: Drew Beam Talks Sweeping Vanderbilt, Pitching Shutout

By Riley HaltomApr 3, 2022