Tennessee Center Enters Transfer Portal

Vols freshman center Handje Tamba has entered the transfer portal, 247 Sports' Travis Basham reports.

The news broke on Tamba entering the portal approximately an hour after fellow Tennessee basketball freshman Kennedy Chandler entered his name into the 2022 NBA Draft.

Tamba had reclassified to the 2021 season and redshirted his freshman year.

Tamba, a 6'11" Knoxville, Tennessee, native and Knoxville Catholic High School graduate, received no playing time during the 2021-2022 season on Rocky Top, as the duo of freshmen big men Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Jonas Aidoo received the majority of playing time alongside Uros Plavsic, John Fulkerson and Olivier Nkamhoua.

