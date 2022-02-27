Skip to main content

The Funny Story With Tony Vitello and Zakai Zeigler At Tennessee-Auburn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–On Saturday night in Thompson-Boling Arena, Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello was in attendance for the Vols' five-point win over Auburn. 

Vitello came to TBA after his team dismantled Iona yet again, defeating the Gaels 29-0 to win the series. The Vols have outscored Iona 56-1 through two games with one to play. 

Vitello enjoyed the Tennessee hoops win from court-side seats nearest to the student section, and the baseball coach was supporting the basketball team with a Zakai Zeigler 'shirsey.'

Following the game, Vitello engaged in celebrations with the players , giving Vols fist bumps and even embracing in hugs with a few. 

One of which was Zakai Zeigler.

"After the game I hugged him," Zeigler said. 

But the funny thing is, Zeigler did not know who he was hugging. He simply thought he was hugging an ordinary Zakai Zeigler fan. 

"[I hugged him] and I did not know that was him. Everyone kept telling me, 'you know that's the baseball coach, right?' And I was just like 'Ah man, I just gave him a hug I didn't know who he was!'"

Watch Zeigler describe the sequence of events below. 

Read More

Zeigler and the Vols would go on to beat No. 3 Auburn 67-62 behind the fuel of the fans, the ability to get everyone involved and containing Walker Kessler. 

Zeigler and the Vols hit the road at the beginning of next week to take on the unranked Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. ET. 

With the win on Sunday, Tennessee clinched a double-bye in the SEC Tournament and has a chance to win the SEC regular season title, as the Vols are now in a three-way tie for second in the SEC with Arkansas and Kentucky. 

Zeigler's entire post-game media availability is in the video at the top of the article. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

USATSI_17774253_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

The Funny Story With Tony Vitello and Zakai Zeigler At Tennessee-Auburn

By Jack Foster
17 minutes ago
IMG_6208
Men's Basketball

Watch: Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Discusses His Favorite Play, Rebounding in Auburn Win

By Riley Haltom
12 hours ago
IMG_6206
Men's Basketball

Watch: Santiago Vescovi Talks Win Over Auburn, Crowd Energy

By Riley Haltom
12 hours ago
USATSI_17774207_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Overtime: Reactions From Tennessee's Fiery Win Over Auburn

By Jack Foster
14 hours ago
FMj5TibXEAMniIN
Men's Basketball

Watch: Tennessee Basketball Celebrates Win Over Auburn

By Jack Foster
14 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-02-26 at 8.26.17 PM
Men's Basketball

Watch: Rick Barnes Talks Freshmen, Fans and More After Win Over Auburn

By Jack Foster
14 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-02-26 at 6.29.09 PM
Men's Basketball

Takeaways: Joint effort, jacked crowd fuel 17th-ranked Vols in comeback win over No. 3 Auburn

By Jake Nichols
16 hours ago
USATSI_17694038_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

No. 17 Tennessee-No. 3 Auburn Preview: Vols Looking to Add Second Top-Five Win

By Jack Foster
20 hours ago