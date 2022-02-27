The Funny Story With Tony Vitello and Zakai Zeigler At Tennessee-Auburn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–On Saturday night in Thompson-Boling Arena, Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello was in attendance for the Vols' five-point win over Auburn.

Vitello came to TBA after his team dismantled Iona yet again, defeating the Gaels 29-0 to win the series. The Vols have outscored Iona 56-1 through two games with one to play.

Vitello enjoyed the Tennessee hoops win from court-side seats nearest to the student section, and the baseball coach was supporting the basketball team with a Zakai Zeigler 'shirsey.'

Following the game, Vitello engaged in celebrations with the players , giving Vols fist bumps and even embracing in hugs with a few.

One of which was Zakai Zeigler.

"After the game I hugged him," Zeigler said.

But the funny thing is, Zeigler did not know who he was hugging. He simply thought he was hugging an ordinary Zakai Zeigler fan.

"[I hugged him] and I did not know that was him. Everyone kept telling me, 'you know that's the baseball coach, right?' And I was just like 'Ah man, I just gave him a hug I didn't know who he was!'"

Watch Zeigler describe the sequence of events below.

Zeigler and the Vols would go on to beat No. 3 Auburn 67-62 behind the fuel of the fans, the ability to get everyone involved and containing Walker Kessler.

Zeigler and the Vols hit the road at the beginning of next week to take on the unranked Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. ET.

With the win on Sunday, Tennessee clinched a double-bye in the SEC Tournament and has a chance to win the SEC regular season title, as the Vols are now in a three-way tie for second in the SEC with Arkansas and Kentucky.

Zeigler's entire post-game media availability is in the video at the top of the article.

