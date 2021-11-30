How to Watch: Tennessee-Presbyterian

No. 15 Tennessee Vols men's basketball team is back in action Tuesday, taking on Presbyterian at 7 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena.

How to Watch:

-SEC Network

-WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Dane Bradshaw (analysis) will have the call.

How to Listen:

-Vol Network w/ Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp calling the action. The broadcast is available on channel 138 on Sirius, channel 190 on SiriusXM and channel 961 on the SiriusXM app.

The Vols are coming off of an 80-69 win over Tennessee Tech on Black Friday in which five Vols reached double-digit points. Junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua led UT with 18 points with a 100% sooting percentage, while Kennedy Chandler (15 points), John Fulkerson (14), Santiago Vescovi (13) and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (12) joined him with 10+ points.

Vescovi added seven assists, seven rebounds and three steals to his 13 points, while Chandler had a season and career-high five steals.

History:

Tuesday's Tennessee-Presbyterian will be the fourth all-time meeting between the two teams and the third during the Rick Barnes era. The Vols have won the two meetings under Barnes by an average of 37.5 points per game.

-Tennessee leads its all-time series with Presbyterian, 3-0, dating to 2012. All meetings have taken place at Thompson-Boling Arena.

-The Vols' average margin of victory in this series is 27.0 points.

-Tuesday marks the first time that Tennessee will face the Blue Hose as a top-25 team.

-Tennessee is 26-0 all-time against current members of the Big South Conference. And Rick Barnes is 21-0 against Big South opposition as a head coach.

-The last time these teams met was the 2017-18 season-opener. The Vols' top-three scorers were Admiral Schofield (22), Jordan Bowden (15) and Grant Williams (14). Williams now plays for the Boston Celtics, while Schofield and Bowden currently play for the G League's Lakeland Magic and the Long Island Nets, respectively.

Last Time Out w/ Presbyterian

-Tennessee used a 28-0 run in the first half to fuel its way to an 88-53 victory over Presbyterian in its season-opener on Nov. 10, 2017, at Thompson-Boling Arena in front of 15,047 fans.

-After Presbyterian scored the opening basket of the game, the Vols did not yield a point over the next nine minutes to help build a 46-14 lead going into halftime. UT also kept the Blue Hose scoreless over the final 2:11 of the opening frame while holding them to 26 percent shooting.

-Jordan Bowden led the way offensively for the Vols in the first half, shooting a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and 3-for-3 from 3-point range. Bowden finished with 15 points and five rebounds.

-Admiral Schofield went for a game-high and career-high-tying 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting while posting five rebounds. Grant Williams added 14 points and a team-high seven boards.

-Redshirt freshman forward John Fulkerson dished out a team-high five assists in his first action since suffering a season-ending injury in Tennessee's 10th game last season (Dec. 15, 2016).

-The victory marked the 400th home win of UT head coach Rick Barnes' head coaching career.

Photo Credit: Rocky Top Talk

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.