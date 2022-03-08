Trio of Vols Receive All-SEC Honors From the League's Coaches

Three Tennessee basketball guards earned All-SEC coaches postseason honors, the league announced on Tuesday. Junior Santiago Vescovi and the freshman duo of Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Zeigler all earned honors.

Vescovi earned a spot on the All-SEC first-team roster, while Chandler earned a spot on the All-SEC second-team squad.

Chandler also received a spot on the All-SEC Freshman Team after his impressive freshman season in which he averaged 13.8 points per game, 4.4 assists per game and 2.2 steals per game, a stat that led the conference.

Vescovi becomes the third Vol to earn All-SEC first-team honors since Rick Barnes took over as Tennessee's head coach in 2015, joining Grant williams (2018,2019) and Admiral Schofield (2019). the Uruguayan native is recognized after putting together a career year on Rocky Top, averaging a league-high 44.5 three-point shooting percentage in SEC play, as well as totaling 57 made three-pointers and averaging 14.3 points per game against conference opponents.

Freshman point guard and the Vols' fan-favorite 'sparkplug' earned a spot on the SEC All-Defensive Team while also joining Chandler on the All-SEC Freshman roster.

Zeigler becomes the fourth Vol in program history to be selected to the SEC All-Defensive Team, and he is the first to do it as a freshman.

JaJuan Smith ('08), Josh Richardson ('14, '15) and Yves Pons ('20, '21) were the other Vols to get the defensive honors.

---

Tennessee recently moved to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 rankings, earning their first Top-10 ranking of the season. Despite being ahead of them in the SEC standings, No. 5 Kentucky still came out ahead of Tennessee in the March 7 rankings to join No. 4 Auburn as the top two SEC teams in the Top 25.

Up next for Volunteer basketball is the SEC Tournament, in which Tennessee earned a No. 2 seed after knocking off Arkansas this past Saturday. The Vols will take on the winner of No. 10 Mississippi State vs. No. 7 South Carolina. The Vols went a collective 3-0 against the Gamecocks and Bulldogs this season.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.