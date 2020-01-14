VolMaven
Uros Plavsic Cleared by NCAA

Jacob Boughter

Tennessee’s long wait is finally over. Chants of “Free Uros” are no more.

On Tuesday afternoon, the NCAA ruled transfer big man Uros Plavsic immediately eligible to play for Tennessee’s basketball team.

Plavsic transferred to Tennessee from Arizona State, where he redshirted his freshman season. Tennessee applied for his immediate eligibility over the summer, expecting the NCAA to grant it.

Instead, the NCAA shocked the Vols in November, ruling Plavsic ineligible.

Tennessee applied for a second decision regarding Plavsic’s eligibility following the November decision. After months of waiting, Plavsic is now finally eligible to suit up for Tennessee.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer expressed his excitement regarding the NCAA’s decision.

"We appreciate the committee's work as this process ran its course," Fulmer said. "We're thrilled that Uros will receive his opportunity to compete and that he no longer stands to lose a year of his eligibility. Our compliance staff put a great deal of work and persistence into achieving this outcome. This is the right decision."

Tennessee’s next game will be at Georgia Wednesday night at 7 p.m. No official word has been released yet, but Plavsic, who has been practicing with the team since the summer, is expected to play.

Click here to read a full timeline of Plavsic’s battle for eligibility this season. 

Barnes Seeks Additional Ball Security Ahead of Georgia Matchup

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Monday ahead of the Vols' matchup against Georgia in Athens on Wednesday.

Cory Sanning

Watch: Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes Addresses the Media

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Monday, Jan. 13 as the Vols prepare for a matchup against Georgia on Wednesday.

Cory Sanning

Watch: Rick Barnes Makes His CFP National Championship Pick

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes met with reporters on Monday and made his pick between LSU and Clemson in the process.

Cory Sanning

Vols Persevere in Ugly Conference Win Over South Carolina

Tennessee overcame poor shooting and turnover woes to down South Carolina 56-55 in Knoxville on Saturday.

Cory Sanning

WATCH: James, Pember Postgame vs. South Carolina (Full)

Tennessee freshmen Josiah-Jordan James and Drew Pember met with reporters following UT's 56-55 win over South Carolina in Knoxville on Saturday.

Cory Sanning

WATCH: Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes Postgame vs. South Carolina (Full)

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following the Vols' narrow 56-55 win over South Carolina on Saturday.

Cory Sanning

Live Updates: South Carolina (8-6) at Tennessee (9-5)

Follow along with live updates and join the discussion as Tennessee hosts South Carolina at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Cory Sanning

A Full Timeline of Uros Plavsic’s Battle for Eligibility at Tennessee

Tennessee redshirt freshman Uros Plavsic’s battle for eligibility with the Vols has been a lengthy one. Jacob Boughter provides the latest insight on the big man’s battle with the NCAA.

Jacob Boughter

Analysis: Trey Smith Remains with Vols

Cory Sanning quickly breaks down Trey Smith’s decision to return to Tennessee for his senior season.

Cory Sanning

Trey Smith to Remain with Tennessee for Senior Season

Tennessee junior offensive lineman Trey Smith announced his decision to remain at the university for his senior season during a press conference on Thursday.

Cory Sanning