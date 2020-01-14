Uros Plavsic Cleared by NCAA

Tennessee’s long wait is finally over. Chants of “Free Uros” are no more.

On Tuesday afternoon, the NCAA ruled transfer big man Uros Plavsic immediately eligible to play for Tennessee’s basketball team.

Plavsic transferred to Tennessee from Arizona State, where he redshirted his freshman season. Tennessee applied for his immediate eligibility over the summer, expecting the NCAA to grant it.

Instead, the NCAA shocked the Vols in November, ruling Plavsic ineligible.

Tennessee applied for a second decision regarding Plavsic’s eligibility following the November decision. After months of waiting, Plavsic is now finally eligible to suit up for Tennessee.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer expressed his excitement regarding the NCAA’s decision.

"We appreciate the committee's work as this process ran its course," Fulmer said. "We're thrilled that Uros will receive his opportunity to compete and that he no longer stands to lose a year of his eligibility. Our compliance staff put a great deal of work and persistence into achieving this outcome. This is the right decision."

Tennessee’s next game will be at Georgia Wednesday night at 7 p.m. No official word has been released yet, but Plavsic, who has been practicing with the team since the summer, is expected to play.

