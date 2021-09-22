VFL Admiral Schofield Signed to NBA Team

Former Tennessee small forward has been signed by the Orlando Magic training camp roster, per @Magic_PR.

The Orlando Magic Public Relations Twitter page made the signing official with the press release below:

After his collegiate career on Rocky Top, the London, England native was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers then traded immediately to the Washington Wizards. After scoring three points per game and posting a .30 field goal percentage in 33 games as a rookie, Schofield was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder prior to the start of the 2020 season, but the VFL was waived after the preseason.

Schofield will get a fresh start in the pros in Orlando, looking to put together an impressive training camp and preseason to land him a roster spot. Schofield spent time in the G league in 2021 with the Greensboro Swarm.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Also follow our graphic design expert and newest addition to the team, Trenton on Twitter by clicking the link. He is the founder of Bond Edits, and he is one of the brightest young names in the game!

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.