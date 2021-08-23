Tennessee Basketball Newcomers Numbers Announced

Vol Hoops will be home to seven new names in the upcoming season, and their numbers have been officially announced.

Rick Barnes and the rest of the Tennessee Basketball staff were able to land a few prized recruits and transfers in late 2020 and early 2021, such as five-star PF Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, four-star C Jonas Aidoo and five-star PG Kennedy Chandler, just to name a few.

The full list of newcomers coming to Rocky Top next season and their respective numbers can be found below, as well as the tweet from Tennessee Basketball’s Twitter page making the numbers official:

C Jonas Aidoo: #0

PG Kennedy Chandler: #1

SG Quentin Diboundje: #3

PF Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: #2

SG Jahmai Mashack: #15

PG Justin Powell: #24

C Handje Tamba: #32

