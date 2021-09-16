Vols Among Nation's Best in Blue Ribbon Preseason Poll

Tennessee basketball has been a bright spot in UT athletics over recent years, and the 2021-2022 season shows promise to be a solid campaign.

And Blue Ribbon Report agrees.

Per Chris Dortch of the Blue Ribbon Report, Tennessee slides into the top ten on the list as the 10th best team. The Tennessee Basketball Twitter page released Dortch's article with the official list in the tweet below:

via @Vol_Hoops Twitter

Tennessee cracks the top ten with the likes of fellow SEC school in Kentucky, who came in at number seven, and, of course, Gonzaga at the number one spot.

Dortch notes that the Vols bring a lot of upside this season with five-star true freshmen Kennedy Chandler and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield to go along with Vol veteran big man John Fulkerson.

The Volunteers open the season on November 9 when the UT Martin Skyhawks come to Knoxville.

