Tennessee Executes Blueprint for Success in Rout of App State

A contest against the Appalachian State Mountaineers awaited the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday night in Thompson Boling Arena. The Vols had struggled a bit in their first two games this season against Colorado and Cincinnati. There were some thoughts that the high scoring Mountaineers might be ae to give the Vols some trouble. Tennessee answered those thoughts with an absolutely dominant defensive performance, more than doubling up the Mountaineers by a score of 79-38. The 41-point victory for the Vols was an emphatic statement of how this team prepares, while displaying exactly what the Vols want to do in order to be successful.

Tennessee’s defense has been excellent thus far in the young season, however against the Mountaineers, the Volunteer defense was smothering. The Vols didn’t allow the Mountaineers to get into double digits until there was 1:44 left in the first half. App State was held below 20% shooting from the floor in the first half, and they managed only 13 total points in the half, just two off of the least points ever allowed by a Rick Barnes team in a half. The Vols played air tight defense, swarming to the basketball, attacking passing lanes, and pressuring every dribble. Tennessee put on a defensive showcase, demonstrating why they are viewed as perhaps the best defensive team in the nation. The pressure led to easy run-outs and buckets for Tennessee, allowing the Vols to actually get out and run on offense. It is evident that Tennessee can have their defense lead to points, but when the Vols are this strong defensively and able to run the floor, they look extremely difficult to beat. It is also worth noting that the Vols did this to a good App State team. The Mountaineers entered this game at 4-1, averaging 80.8 points per game. The Vols held them to less than half that output on Tuesday night. That just drives home how incredible the Tennessee defense was, and why defense can carry this team to the absolute heights of college basketball.

The Vols ticked all the boxes tonight in their blueprint for success. They were outstanding on the defensive end, and then ran their offense efficiently and physically through the post. John Fulkerson had his most efficient offensive game of the young season, going for 12 points on 6-9 shooting with an assist. Fulkerson also had a steal and pulled in 5 rebounds on the night. Fulkerson got himself in excellent position in the post, worked his way to the hoop, and finished at the rim over Mountaineer defenders multiple times in the game. His fellow All-SEC big man, Yves Pons, wasn’t quite as effective on offense, adding just 7 points on 3-8 shooting, but he did pull in 6 rebounds while playing dominant defense and defending the rim for the Vols. Pons, even on nights when his shot isn’t falling, is still a terror on the defensive end. His ability to block and alter shots, defend away from the hoop, and secure rebounds makes him so valuable even when he struggles to score. Pons is taking good shots, and it is only a matter of time before his shot starts falling. Another front court player has carved out a role and minutes for himself in EJ Anosike. Anosike came off the bench and gave the Vols 6 points and 6 rebounds, and an immensely physical presence on both ends of the floor. Anosike looks to be settling in, and the powerful forward fills a major need for the Vols.

The offense ran through the post and was efficient with good rebounding, while the entire team played spectacular defense. The last part of the equation for the Vols is to get the guards and wings involved with good looks thanks to opportunities created by the defense and extra passes after establishing a post presence. Tonight, though the Vols used a lot of players, they continued their balanced scoring that fits their blueprint. Victor Bailey led the Vols in scoring with 13 going 6-14 from the field. Bailey saw some additional minutes as Santiago Vescovi played with foul trouble, but still gave the Vols 5 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. As Vescovi’s minutes were limited, it left an opportunity for other guards to step up. Against the Mountaineers, Josiah Jordan-James turned in an excellent performance. The sophomore added 11 points while going 3-3 from behind the arc. Jordan-James also had a team high 8 rebounds and added 2 assists, while playing high-level defense on active App State guards. Jordan-James has added 8, 8, and 11 points on the young season. If he can continue those types of contributions with his high percentage shooting, excellent rebounding, and greet defense, in this balanced Tennessee attack, he stands to be a major factor for the Vols. The other guard that rose to the scoring occasion was Jaden Springer. The freshman poured in 12 points on 6-8 shooting for the night. Springer continues to score well and to show the ability to be an offensive weapon. Watching him, it seems he is settling in, and an offensive avalanche performance seems like only a matter of time. Fellow freshman Keon Johnson added 6 points, but continued to be a defensive force for Tennessee, while also adding 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Johnson helped the Vols get out and run off defensive pressures, and the grouping of Pons, Fulkerson, Johnson, Jordan-James, and Vescovi looks to be a truly terrifying defensive lineup.

Tonight, against a good Mountaineer team, Tennessee showed what they can be. They showed exactly how they want to play and to win games. The Vols, first and foremost, will go as far this year as their defense carries them. Their elite defense will keep them in every game, and it leads to offensive opportunities. The Vols still want to feed their stars in the post and set a physical tone, creating further opportunities for their guards and wings. The Vols were ferocious on defense against the Mountaineers, while their offense was efficient yet inevitable. Tennessee was physical and consistent in piling points up against App while they built a wall around their own goal. The Vols are still a work in progress, but the blueprint was demonstrated to a tee tonight. The Vols will next be in action on Friday night against Tennessee Tech. The Vols and Golden Eagles will tipoff at 8:00 eastern time on SEC Network Plus.