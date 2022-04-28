Vols Guard to Enter Transfer Portal

Tennessee Vols guard Justin Powell is entering the transfer portal after one year with Tennessee, Jeff Borzello of ESPN reports.

Powell saw action in 30 games as a sophomore for Tennessee and never saw a lot of playing time consistently, as the former Auburn Tiger did not log more than ten minutes in any of Tennessee's final six games of the season. The shooting guard also did not record double digit points in an SEC or postseason game.

Powell is now looking to transfer to his third school after playing for Auburn his freshman year then Tennessee.

The Prospect, Kentucky, native is a fine shooter that can get hot from beyond the arc, but he struggled defensively for the Vols, which led to less and less minutes in Rick Barnes' defense-focused system as the season progressed. Granted, the transfer does not come as a big surprise, but it is worth noting Powell took a long time to make the decision.

Powell becomes the fifth Vol to enter the transfer portal this season and the sixth to depart elsewhere. Handje Tamba, Quentin Diboundje, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Victor Bailey Jr. all entered the portal this offseason and Kennedy Chandler declared for the NBA Draft.

With Powell's decision to transfer, Rick Barnes is back to four scholarship spots he needs to fill. Tennessee recently filled one with a big recruiting land in Indiana State transfer COVID-Sr. guard Tyreke Key.

However, with another guard transferring, Barnes and the Vols figure to be even more on the prowl to fill another guard spot

Photo Credit: Brianna Paciorka of Knox News

