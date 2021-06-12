Vols' Johnson and Springer Land At Intriguing Destinations in Latest NBA Mock Draft

The duo of Volunteer draft prospects are set to make an early appearance in the upcoming NBA draft.

Rick Barnes's program continues its upward trajectory under the veteran coach, and it appears the Vols are on the cusp of adding two first-round picks to the long list of successful players to be mentored by Barnes during his time on Rocky Top.

Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer were both selected to the SEC All-Freshman team following the 2020 season. Now, the dynamic duo are on the verge of being selected in the first round of this year's NBA Draft, according to the latest projections from CBS Sports.

For the majority of the draft process, Johnson has been viewed as a slightly higher selection than Springer, and that did not change this time around. However, if this mock draft was to hold true, both of the former Vols could not ask for better opportunities.

Johnson is projected to go 12th overall to the Spurs, which would be an ideal fit for him to grow and develop into an eventual star.

"Keon Johnson is a player who would fit the vision of a team with a long-term view, as he's got the physical gifts of a top-five pick but is at a point developmentally where he still needs to sharpen up offensively to really reach his potential. No better franchise to gamble on those physical tools than one that helped mold Kawhi Leonard into an All-Star,"CBS Sports wrote about the selections.

Comparing the Shelbyville (Tenn.) native to Leonard actually makes a lot of sense and is not that far of a stretch. As a freshman, during a COVID-restricted season, Johnson averaged 11.3 ppg against some of the top competition in the country. In Leonard's first season at San Diego State, he averaged 12.7 ppg. While Johnson did not contribute as much on the boards as Leonard did, he was more effective in transition and as a passer. Much like Leonard, who the Spurs selected 15th overall in 2011, Johnson's ability as a defender is key. The ability to continue to develop his offensive game, while being a glove on the perimeter is something, Greg Popovich will covet.

Springer, a star for the Vols at Guard in 2020, is accustomed to the bright lights as evidenced by his play during some of Tennessee's biggest moments last season. The former IMG Academy (Fla.) star is projected to be selected 18th overall by the Boston Celtics, one of the most storied franchises in all of sports.

Landing in Boston would add another young star to the Celtics lineup, and Springer would have the opportunity to learn behind Kemba Walker and aside Jayson Tatum for the next couple of years.

As the draft quickly approaches, these projections will continue to change, but the Vols appear to add a pair of stars to a young pool of talent headed to the NBA.

