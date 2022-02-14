Vols, Lady Vols Improve Ranking Ahead of Big Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The Tennessee BasketVols improved two spots in the February 14 edition of the AP Top 25 rankings.

After a pair of wins over Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, making it four in a row for Tennessee and seven straight conference victories, the Vols find themselves at No. 16.

Tennessee has now improved six spots in the last two weeks, improving from No. 22 to No. 19 last week and No. 19 to No. 16 this week.

The Vols remain the third best team in the SEC rankings, coming in behind No. 2 Auburn and No. 4 Kentucky. No. 23 Arkansas and No. 25 Alabama join the trio of SEC teams in the Top 25 after the Razorbacks upset then No. 1 Auburn and the Tide earned an impressive win over the Hogs.

The entire Top 25 rankings can be found here.

As for the Lady Vols, Tennessee put together a desperately needed bounce back week with commanding wins over Mizzou and Vanderbilt by a combined 28 points.

Kellie Harper's squad improved from No. 13 to No. 12 on the February 14 edition of the AP Top 25 women's college basketball rankings after dropping from No. 7 to No. 13 last Monday.

LSU leap frogged the Lady Vols. After being one spot behind Tennessee in last week's rankings, the Tigers improved three positions to UT's one. LSU is now second in the SEC behind No. 1 South Carolina in the Top 25.

After Tennessee at No. 13, No. 17 Florida and No. 21 Georgia round out the SEC's representation on the poll.

The entire February 14 Top-25 AP Women's College Basketball Rankings can be found here.

The Vols return to Thompson-Boling Arena to host No. 4 Kentucky in what guard/forward Josiah-Jordan James described as the 'biggest game of the year.' Tennessee continues their gauntlet with a road matchup against No. 23 Arkansas Saturday night.

The Lady Vols will look to continue their winning streak when they take on Alabama on Thursday, February 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game is a rematch from Tennessee's first SEC matchup of the year in which UT won handedly 62-44. The Lady Vols, like the Vols also have a tough weekend road game on tap as the Big Orange Women will travel to Columbia to face No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday at noon ET.

