Vols Move Up, Lady Vols Fall Outside Top 10 in First February Rankings

Following a pair of wins over SEC opponents last week, the Tennessee men's basketball team has moved up three spots from No. 22 to No. 19 in the first February edition of the AP Top 25 rankings. The Vols remain third out of three teams in the SEC in the Top 25, behind No. 1 Auburn and No. 5 Kentucky.

The February 7 edition of the men's college basketball AP Top 25 rankings is here.

However, the Lady Vols dropped six spots after a disappointing 1-2 week, as the Big Orange Women have now lost three road games. Tennessee remains second in the SEC behind No. 1 South Carolina. No. 14 LSU, No. 17 Georgia, and newly ranked No. 19 Florida round out the conference's representation.

The February 7 edition of the women's college basketball AP Top 25 rankings is here.

The Vols knocked off Texas A&M 90-80 at home in a great offensive bounce-back performance following the lackluster, 51-point outing in Austin last two Saturdays ago. Following the win, Tennessee went to Columbia and beat the Gamecocks 81-57, making it five conference wins in a row for the orange and white.

As for the Lady Vols, Kellie Harper's squad went 1-2 in the past week, beating Arkansas and falling to Florida and UConn. Tennessee's win over Arkansas was encouraging following an Auburn loss, indicating that Kellie Harper's squad hadn't missed a beat. However, a 25-point loss to unranked Gators spelled more trouble, and Tennessee's 19-point loss to rival UConn affirmed the assumptions that the Lady Vols are not the same team they were a month ago.

Up next for the BasketVols is a date with the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday night in Starkville, and the women will look to bounce back as they return home for a Thursday night bout with Mizzou.

