    • November 29, 2021
    Vols Move Up, Lady Vols Stay Same in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

    The Tennessee BasketVols move up two spots and the Lady Vols maintain their standing in the latest AP Poll
    Coming into Week three of college basketball action, the Vols had moved up three spots in the AP Top 25 following a significant win over North Carolina to place third in the Hall of Fame Cheez-It Tip-off Tournament. 

    This week, the Vols move up two spots after a win against Tennessee Tech over Thanksgiving weekend. 

    After moving up from 18th to 15th last week, the Vols go from 15th to 13th for Week four in the AP Top 25 Poll. 

    Tennessee is behind Kentucky (No. 9) and Arkansas (No. 10) as the third team in the SEC on the poll. Florida (No. 14), Alabama (No. 16) and Auburn (No. 21) round out the six SEC teams on the list. 

    Tennessee has outscored opponents by 70 points this season and have a 4-1 record. The Vols are not schedule to face a ranked opponent for the next five games, as a December 18 date with No. 18 Memphis is the next ranked opponent on the schedule.

    Santiago Vescovi is leading the team with 16.0 points per game.  

    A short highlight reel from Tennessee's latest win over the Golden Eagles is below. 

    As for the Lady Vols, Kellie Harper's squad remained undefeated on the year with a pair of wins over Big 12 schools in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Tennessee's wins over Kansas and Oklahoma State improved their record to 6-0, but the Lady Vols did not improve their position in the latest AP Top 25 Poll from last week. 

    The Lady Vols remain 11th in the Top 25, second in the SEC behind South Carolina (No. 1). 

    Kentucky (No. 16), Texas A&M (No. 17) and Georgia (No. 20) round out the five SEC teams in the Women's Basketball rankings. 

    The Lady Vols have outscored their six opponents by a combined 50 points this season, and Jordan Horston leads the team in scoring with 97 points. Alexus Dye is second on the team with 51 points. 

    Highlights from the Lady Vols' 25-point win over Oklahoma State in Las Vegas are below.

    Up next for Rick Barnes' BasketVols is a matchup with Presbyterian on Tuesday, November 30, at 7:00 p.m. ET in Thompson-Boling Arena. 

    For the women, the Lady Vols return to Knoxville to take on Tennessee Tech on Wednesday, December 1, at 6:30 p.m. ET in Thomspon-Boling Arena.

