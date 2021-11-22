Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Vols Move Up Two Spots in Latest AP Poll

    Rick Barnes' BasketVols move up two spots to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25
    After their bounce-back win against North Carolina in the Hall of Fame Cheez-It Tip-off Tournament, the Vols find themselves in the top 15 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

    Tennessee moves up two spots from No. 17 to No. 15 following the dominant 89-72 win over the Tar Heels that improved their record to 3-1.

    The Vols are fourth in the SEC on the poll, ahe Kentucky (T-10), Alabama (T-10) and Arkansas (No. 13). Auburn (No. 19) and Florida (No. 23) round out the six SEC teams that made the poll in Week three.

    The Vols have beaten UT Martin, ETSU and North Carolina this season and have lost to Villanova.

    Junior guard Santiago Vescovi is leading the team with 16.8 points per game, as the Uruguay native recently tied his career-best 23 points against Villanova on Saturday. Five-star freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler is second on the team with 14 points per game and is first with five assists per game. Junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua is having a breakout season and leads the Vols with 8.5 rebounds per game.

    Freshman point guard Zakai Zeigler was the sensation for the Vols in their dominant win over UNC. Zeigler had 18 points off of the bench and showed that Tennessee has plenty of depth this season. Watch what Zeigler had to say regarding his performance and the team's win here.

    Highlights from the Vols' win over North Carolina are below.

    Below is the full AP Top 25 through two weeks of college basketball.

    1. Gonzaga

    2. UCLA

    3. Purdue

    4. Kansas

    5. Duke

    6. Baylor

    7. Villanova

    8. Texas

    9. Memphis

    T-10. Kentucky

    T-10. Alabama

    12. Houston

    13. Arkansas

    14. Illinois

    15. Tennessee

    16. St. Bonaventure

    17. Arizona

    18. BYU

    19. Auburn

    20. Michigan

    21. Seton Hall

    22. Connecticut

    23. Florida

    24. USC

    25. Xavier

