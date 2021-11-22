Skip to main content
    November 22, 2021
    Watch: Rick Barnes and Zakai Zeigler Address Media Following Bounce Back Win Over North Carolina

    Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes and freshman point guard Zakai Zeigler met with the media after Tennessee's 89-72 win over UNC. Watch below.
    The Vols started off on the wrong foot in Connecticut, losing 71-53 to Villanova in game one of the HOF Cheez-It Tip-off Tournament.

    However, they left the north on a high note after beating No. 18 North Carolina 89-72 to place third in the tournament. 

    The key to the Vols' emphatic win was freshman point guard Zakai Zeigler, who had the best game of his young career with UT. The New York native had a team-best 18 points against the Tar Heels.

    Zeigler and Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes addressed the media following the big win, and their full post-game availability is in the video above.

