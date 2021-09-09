Tennessee Basketball Releases 2021-2022 Basketball Schedule

September 9, 2021
Vols Release 2021-2022 Basketball Schedule

Vol Hoops' schedule consists of the usual SEC suspects with a few notable out of conference matchups
Following a disappointing finish to last season for Tennessee Basketball, the Vols will look to put together a successful seventh season under Rick Barnes. This season will see five-star recruits such as Kennedy Chandler and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield join Tennessee Basketball veterans such as John Fulkerson and Santiago Vescovi to make up a solid, competitive roster. 

Despite losing a lot of talent in Jaden Springer, Keon Johnson and Yves Pons, the Vols should be back in the running for one of the top SEC Basketball schools this season, but the path to March Madness will not be easy. The Tennessee Basketball Twitter page recently released the Vols 2021-2022 schedule, which includes the usual rigorous SEC schedule consisting of Alabama, LSU and Kentucky. The Vols also have a date with PAC-12 squad Colorado in December and a matchup with Big 12 powerhouse Texas in late January. Some of the Vols matchups will be played at neutral sites, including the rivalry game against Memphis on December 18 in Nashville. 

The full Tennessee Basketball 2021-2022 schedule via Vol Hoops’ Twitter page can be seen below: 

It is worth noting that Tennessee's matchups against Villanova and North Carolina or Purdue will be played in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference's NCAA exempt Tip-Off Tournament, hosted by the Basketball Hall of Fame. More information regarding the tournament can be found here.

The Vols' season-ending loss to No. 12 seed Oregon State in the first round of the 2021 March Madness Tournament was a disappointing way to end Tennessee's solid year. However, Tennessee looks poised to rebound well and put together another impressive season behind PG Kennedy Chandler.

Photo Credit: Tennessee Basketball Twitter

