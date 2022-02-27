Skip to main content

Watch: Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Discusses His Favorite Play, Rebounding in Auburn Win

KNOXVILLE, TN - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield spoke with media following the Volunteers' 67-62 win over Bruce Pearl's Tigers. Huntley-Hatfield finished with 5 points, 8 rebounds and an assist. In a game full of highlights, the forward's favorite was a showy dunk.

"I’d probably say the putback dunk," Huntley-Hatfield said. "Just getting pressure on the glass, I feel like they don’t have any answer for us rebounding-wise. So, I feel like the putback dunk was the highlight of the night for me."

The freshman's night was predicated by rebounding, and he had a definitive answer for how he out-rebounded Auburn's star forward Walker Kessler.

"Just to play physical," the freshman stated. "He’s a great player, a great shot-blocker. But we really just want to impose our will on them, and whoever we play. So the gameplan was pretty simple, just be physical, grab the rebound, and get down to the end of the floor."

The rest of Brandon Huntley-Hatfield's comments on rebounding, highlight plays and more can be found in the video above.

