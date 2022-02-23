Watch: Coach Rick Barnes on Kennedy Chandler, Victor Bailey Jr., and Confidence in Team Following Win At Mizzou

COLUMBIA, MO - Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes met with the media after a dominant road win over the Missouri Tigers to discuss the Vols' 80-61 thrashing of the Tigers, starting with the strength of his team's depth.

"The beauty of our team, and I’ve said it since day one, there’s not a guy on our team that hasn't helped us win a game this year, and there’s going to be some guys that will help us win some more," Barnes said.

Barnes also highlighted the performance of freshman guard Kennedy Chandler and his development since the Colorado game early in the season.

"I think it's a night and day difference," Barnes said. "I think he went out thinking every game was going to be like that, and if you go back, he really struggled at times after that game. He thought each game was going to be just a repeat, he’s learned how to read defenses. He’s talking, and he’s matured so much and understanding and learning there’s so much more to the game than he thought."

Another Vol who performed well was Victor Bailey Jr. Barnes also highlighted his the veteran's performance below.

"What VJ did tonight, really, you could just feel the lift it gave our team," Barnes stated. "I think when you work, what he’s done in practice more just simplified it. I think some of it is getting back to what he’s good at. He’s a really good mid-range player, he’s good around the rim."

The full video of Barnes' comments on Chandler, Bailey, and his team's confidence can be found above.

