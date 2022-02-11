Watch: Freshman Jonas Aidoo Discusses Performance Against Mississippi State, Adjusting to College Ball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–The Vols freshman forward/center Jonas Aidoo met with the media over Zoom during Friday's local availability. Aidoo shared his thoughts on his performance against Mississippi State in which he played extended minutes for the first time in his collegiate career.

Aidoo noted he thought he moved really well and looks forward to helping the team as much as he can, whether that be blocking shots, grabbing boards or even hitting shots.

Aidoo touched on adjusting to collegiate play, noting 'everything is different' in college than high school.

Aidoo's entire Friday availability is in the video above.

