Watch: Highlights From Tennessee's 20th Win of the Season

The No. 17 Tennessee BasketVols cruised to an 80-61 win over Mizzou on Tuesday night led by Kennedy Chandler's phenomenal 23-point, eight rebound performance.

Tennessee's win marks their 20th of the season and 11th in the SEC, having won nine of their last ten games in conference play.

In addition to Kennedy Chandler, senior Victor Bailey Jr. produced a second season-high 11-point effort, shooting over 60 percent to help Tennessee secure the 19-point win over the Tigers.

Bailey, Chandler, and a few Santi dominate the Vols' highlight reel in their dominant road win over Mizzou.

Tennessee's entire highlight reel made by Tennessee Athletics Communications is below.

The Vols will look to make it back-to-back wins when they host No. 3 Auburn Saturday night in Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee is 2-0 against top six ranked opponents this season, having knocked off (then, current No. 2) No. 6 Arizona in December and (then, current No. 6) No. 4 Kentucky last Tuesday.

Tip-off for Saturday's showdown is set for 4:00 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics