    December 23, 2021
    Watch: John Fulkerson Talks to Media After Huge Night

    Tennessee Vols veteran forward met with the media after the Orange and White's big win over Arizona. Watch below.
    The No. 19 Tennessee Vols pulled off a 77-73 upset win over No. 6 Arizona in Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night, marking their most impressive win of the year by far. 

    In the win, the Tennessee veterans shined, but none did more so than six-year senior John Fulkerson. 'Fulky' scored a season-high 24 points with 10 rebounds on a night where he became the co-leader in most games played in Tennessee basketball history (tied with Wayne Chism).

    Fulkerson spoke to the media after his performance, discussing how his teammates helped him with his huge night, the significance of a win over Arizona heading into SEC play and much more.

    Fulkerson's entire post-game availability that saw him crack a couple of jokes as post-game John always does is above. 

    Fulkerson said to the media: 'O yeah, my sweater is way better than y'alls.' (Referencing Christmas sweaters)

