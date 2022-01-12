Skip to main content

Watch: Josiah-Jordan James Addresses Media After Double Digit Effort Against Gamecocks

Tennessee forward Josiah-Jordan James talked to the media after the Vols' 20-point win over South Carolina in which he scored 11 points.

The junior's entire post-game media availability is in the video above. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

Read More

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

1_11_JOSIAH-JORDAN JAMES PRESSER
Men's Basketball

Watch: Josiah-Jordan James Addresses Media After Double Digit Effort Against Gamecocks

just now
Barnes 1/11 Post Game presser
Men's Basketball

Watch: Rick Barnes Talks to Media After 20-Point Win

50 minutes ago
A697E7B2-B0CF-427A-A595-4A396E3FF7CC
Men's Basketball

Takeaways: No. 22 Tennessee Downs South Carolina

2 hours ago
1172678528-850x560
Football

VFLs in the NFL Playoffs

7 hours ago
D5E70EA9-832E-4800-A8D9-310D800C20E8
Recruiting

Coveted LB Grayson Howard Ready for Visits, Talks Vols and More

11 hours ago
USATSI_17484306_168390308_lowres
Football

CFP Championship Predictions, Why It Matters for Vols

Jan 10, 2022
09AB03BF-3013-40D2-ADBB-581F0662C86B
Football

Just In: Vols Land UCF Transfer TE Charlie Browder

Jan 10, 2022
F9E616DF-0333-4257-8813-6B02DD559828
Football

Watch: Former Vols WR Jennings Grabs Two TDs in Pivotal Matchup With Playoff Implications

Jan 9, 2022