Watch: Josiah-Jordan James Discusses Impact of TBA Crowd, Kentucky Game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee Vols basketball guard/forward Josiah-Jordan James met with the local media on Monday afternoon to share his thoughts on UT's upcoming Tuesday night showdown against No. 4 Kentucky.

James discussed the Thompson-Boling Arena crowd is a key aspect in the Vols' ability to win home games, especially ones like the Kentucky game.

"It's the crowd," James said of the reason for the Vols' success at home. "I give praise to everyone who comes here and feeds the floor. It's just TBA, man."

After James' 14 point, 10 rebound performance, the South Carolina native has notched two double-doubles on the season and has put together five straight double-digit outings.

James discusses the importance of the rivalry with Kentucky, when the team turned it around this season and how, and more.

James' entire Monday media availability in the video above.

