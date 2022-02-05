Watch: Josiah-Jordan James Reacts to Win After Big Performance, Shows Off Post-Game Gift

Tennessee Vols guard/forward Josiah-Jordan James set a career-high point total with 20 against South Carolina on Saturday as Tennessee rolled to an 81-57 win, their fifth straight in conference play.

James talked to the media after his team's 24-point win, the largest margin of victory Tennessee has recorded against a Power six opponent. James discussed Tennessee's back-to-back impressive offensive outings, how valuable Zakai Ziegler is to the team, and how he has influenced him as a competitor.

What makes James' career-high performance all the better is the fact that he had 33 family and friends in the stands, as JJJ is from Charleston, South Carolina.

"I had 33 people, family and friends, here supporting me," James said. "It actually took me longer to get here because I was out there taking pictures with them. I was concerned about winning the game, but for them to be here seeing the ball go in was cool."

One supporter in particular gifted James with a post-game gift: a bag of cookies. James noted the homemade cookies were given to him from his grandma following the win, and he presented the bag of baked goods to the media during the post-game Zoom press conference.

James' entire post-game availability is in the video at the top of the article.

