Watch: Josiah-Jordan James Talks Challenges of Auburn, Kennedy Chandler's Growth and More

Tennessee Vols basketball guard Josiah-Jordan James met with the media over Zoom on Friday afternoon to discuss his thoughts on Kennedy Chandler's recent success and what challenges Auburn's star pieces present,

"This Auburn team likes to play inside and out," James said of the Tigers. "They are really deep. In the past they've had good players, but they haven't been this deep. The biggest thing is their inside presence. But we'll be ready and we'll be ready to attack them on both ends of the floor."

In regards to Kennedy Chandler, who had his highest point total in SEC play against Mizzou and his best all around performance as a collegiate athlete, James says the freshman's success is not surprising.

"Kennedy was great," James said of Chandler's game against Mizzou. "I see it day in and day out so I cannot say it is the best I've seen him. He's an outstanding talent, and it's hard to stop him. I know from experience. He's doing a great job controlling the flow and really does a good job on defense."

James also touched on the rivalry of Tennessee-Auburn and claimed that Thompson-Boling Arena's atmosphere has helped them in big games, such as in their win against (then) No. 4 Kentucky.

"Credit to TBA and our fanbase," James said in regards to the Vols' success at home. "They give us the energy they need, and I don't expect it to be any different on Saturday. Credit to them on all the success we've had at home."

James' entire Friday media availability is in the video above. The No. 17 Vols and No. 3 Auburn Tigers will tip-off at 4:00 p.m. ET in Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, February 26.

