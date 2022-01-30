Skip to main content

Watch: Josiah-Jordan James Talks Final Shot and More Loss to Longhorns

Tennessee Vols G/F Josiah-Jordan James met with the media following UTK's loss to Texas. Watch below.

Following Tennessee's 52-51 thrilling loss to Texas on the road, Vols' senior G/F Josiah-Jordan James met with the media to talk about the loss.

James was instrumental in the Vols' 16-0 run to tie the game at 51 with less than a minute left. However, it was also James that missed the final game-winning shot for Tennessee. 

James discusses what he saw on the final shot, the late second-half comeback as a whole, how his teammates consoled him after the game and more in the video above. 

Up next for James and Tennessee is a home matchup against Texas A&M on Tuesday night, as the Vols look to make it three in a row against conference opponents with a win over the Aggies. 

