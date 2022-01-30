Watch: Josiah-Jordan James Talks Final Shot and More Loss to Longhorns

Following Tennessee's 52-51 thrilling loss to Texas on the road, Vols' senior G/F Josiah-Jordan James met with the media to talk about the loss.

James was instrumental in the Vols' 16-0 run to tie the game at 51 with less than a minute left. However, it was also James that missed the final game-winning shot for Tennessee.

James discusses what he saw on the final shot, the late second-half comeback as a whole, how his teammates consoled him after the game and more in the video above.

Up next for James and Tennessee is a home matchup against Texas A&M on Tuesday night, as the Vols look to make it three in a row against conference opponents with a win over the Aggies.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.