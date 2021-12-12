Watch: Josiah-Jordan James Talks to Media After Big Performance Against the Spartans

Josiah-Jordan James returned to the starting lineup for the first time since the Villanova game for the Vols against UNC Greensboro. Tennessee would go on to win by 40 points in an annihilating win against the Spartans, and James led the Big Orange with 12 points courtesy four made threes.

Following James' big performance against the Spartans, the Charleston, South Carolina, native talked to the media after Tennessee's win in the post-game press conference.

James' entire post-game availability in which he rocked some Ice Vols gear is above.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.