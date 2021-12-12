Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Watch: Josiah-Jordan James Talks to Media After Big Performance Against the Spartans

    Tennessee forward Josiah-Jordan James met with the media after the Vols' 40-point win against the UNC Greensboro Spartans in which he drilled four threes.
    Josiah-Jordan James returned to the starting lineup for the first time since the Villanova game for the Vols against UNC Greensboro. Tennessee would go on to win by 40 points in an annihilating win against the Spartans, and James led the Big Orange with 12 points courtesy four made threes. 

    Following James' big performance against the Spartans, the Charleston, South Carolina, native talked to the media after Tennessee's win in the post-game press conference. 

    James' entire post-game availability in which he rocked some Ice Vols gear is above. 

