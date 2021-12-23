Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Josiah-Jordan James Talks to Media After Solid Night in Win Over Arizona

    Tennessee forward Josiah-Jordan James addressed the media after Tennessee's four-point win over the Wildcats. Watch below.
    Author:

    The No. 19 Tennessee Vols knocked off No. 6 Arizona for their most impressive win of the season heading into conference play. In the game, Tennessee forward Josiah-Jordan James had 12 points and a pair of blocks in a solid performance against the Wildcats in which the upperclassmen flourished. 

    James touched on his performance, his respect for teammate John Fulkerson, the Vols' defense and more. 

    His entire post-game media availability is in the video above. 

    Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    Read More

    Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    01e64b8f-e8d5-425e-9468-d2961bbceab5-KNS_Vols_Texas_AM_76.JPG
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Josiah-Jordan James Talks to Media After Solid Night in Win Over Arizona

    59 seconds ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 9.52.35 PM
    Men's Basketball

    Fulkerson Flourishes Late as No. 19 Tennessee Knocks Off No. 6 Arizona

    8 minutes ago
    D2A1F963-D498-4708-85D7-711907D6A89A
    Recruiting

    Coveted Transfer Jared Verse Discusses Final Trips Before Dead Period, Upcoming Plans

    2 hours ago
    3F8A0370-3053-4FD6-9A18-8D599335F3F6
    Recruiting

    Signee Breakdown: Justin Williams

    2 hours ago
    Josh Heupel
    Football

    Everything Josh Heupel Said On Wednesday Ahead of Holiday Break For Vols

    7 hours ago
    FHFzRLtXIAEjNSO
    Men's Basketball

    How to Watch, Listen: No. 19 Tennessee-No. 6 Arizona

    6 hours ago
    Dec22_CoachHeupel
    Football

    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media For Final Time Before the Holidays

    9 hours ago
    69A4B759-CFFC-4416-9EBD-E4F93BE2C5CB
    Football

    Josh Heupel Discusses Florida Transfer Gerald Mincey

    11 hours ago