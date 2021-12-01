Watch: Justin Powell Talks to Media Following Big Performance Against Presbyterian

In Tennessee's dominant 42-point win against the Presbyterian Blue Hose, first-year Vol Justin Powell co-led the team with 15 points, all off of three-pointers.

Powell shot 100% from beyond the arc and had his best game yet in orange and white.

The Auburn transfer met with the media following his performance, discussing Victor Bailey Jr., what his next step is moving forward, why he came to Tennessee and more.

Powell's entire post-game availability is above.

